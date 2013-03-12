Swarovski celebrates Paris Haute Couture exhibition

Swarovski and the haute couture industry have gone hand in hand since the crystal brand’s founder, Daniel Swarovski, started working with couturiers in 1895, so its collaboration with the curator of the Paris Haute Couture exhibition makes sparkling sense.

PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK SPRING 2013



Featuring some 100 haute couture dresses, the exhibition sees vintage gowns by the likes of Worth, Doucet and Poiret sit next to more modern uses of couture techniques in fashion designs by Jean Paul Gaultier, Lacroix, Alaia and more.



Fifth generation family member and executive board member, Nadja Swarovski, explained: “As this extraordinary exhibition shows, Swarovski crystals have being used in everydecade of the 20th Century and by most of the great couturiers. Some, such as Jeanne Lanvin, Gabrielle Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli used them modestly while, in the 1950s, Jacques Fath and Cristóbal Balenciaga continued the story with an extravagant use of crystal in their collections. In the 21st Century we continue to push the boundaries of fashion with technical innovations and a constantly evolving product range.”

So if you’re planning a trip to Paris, make sure you stop in at the Hôtel de Ville to take in the glorious glamour of it all.

