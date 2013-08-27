Superdry reveals new tailoring collection in collaboration with Timothy Everest

When you think of Superdry, we’re willing to bet this super-smart line of tailoring isn’t what comes to mind. However, the fashion brand has really come into its own this season with a truly chic line of womenswear tailoring, created in collaboration with ex-Savile Row master Timothy Everest.

Following on from a similarly sharp menswear range of suits and coats revealed last year, Superdry’s new premium womenswear line debuts a whole new territory for the brand. Comprising three super sleek and jackets and one gorgeous town coat, you’ll struggle to choose your favourite.

In a range of herringbone, tweed and wool fabrics, the new offering is made up of The Town Coat, a single breasted coat with two colour popping under-collar options; The Country Rebel; The Rock Rebel; and the Kate Moss-esque double breasted Muse jacket.

But the devil’s in the detail in this collection, a true style evolution for Superdry. With each coat featuring a contrasting collar in pink, navy, turquoise or yellow, plus pink quilted and white pinstripe linings, Timothy Everest has put an extra stamp on the range with masculine touches such as a travel card pocket and earphone loops.

This luxe limited edition collection from Superdry and Timothy Everest launches on 2 September, with prices ranging from £75 to £250. Don’t miss out! NL