Stylish Cameras With The Fash Pack Seal Of Approval

Whether you're a budding blogger or a travelista, you'll want to be armed with the hottest lens-candy around. Look no further...

Fashion Month is on the fast approach and there's no getting away from it. Flights are being booked, outfits are being styled, selfie poses are being perfected. What's more, there are street style, catwalk and celeb spotting opportunities to be had around every corner so, naturally, you'll want to arm yourself with a killer camera to catch all of those very stylish moments with.

Even if you're not heading to a Fashion Week near you, a cute camera is the ultimate accessory to add to your daily repertoire, giving you the excuse to ditch your smart phone and stop to take a proper photograph for a change. We've rounded up the coolest film and digital cameras that not only look good but they'll take an amazing shot too, whatever your pointing your lens at.

Lights, camera, fashion...

By Maxine Eggenberger

1. Minox DCC 5.1 Sub Miniature Red Digital Camera, £99, Harrison Cameras

With the looks of a retro camera but all the techie add-on's of a digital model, the Minox DCC 5.1 is a stylish no brainer. It's available in a host of colours - perfect for matching with your fashion week attire - but we reckon that this bold red is the most on-point option. And, coming in at under £100, it won't break the bank either. What's not to love?

2. Leica C Type 112, £499, Clifton Cameras

Lecia cameras are known for their rich photos with sublime textures, so it comes as no surprise that it's the brand of choice for street style photographers including Hanneli Mustaparta. It might be the most expensive model in our round-up but if you plan on taking your photography seriously, we reckon it's worth the splurge.

3. La Sardina Camera St. Tropez Fontanette, £59, Lomography

Lomography cameras are going nowhere. They've given aspiring fashionista's the fish-eye lens, the Diana Camera and now their La Sardina model is officially trending. Not only does it look super cute but it captures images like they've been modified on Instagram without having to put in any retouch post shoot. A winner in our eyes.

4. Canon EOS 1200D Digital SLR Camera, £369.95, John Lewis

The mini model of the very camera Susie Bubble totes, this Canon SLR Camera is a bonafide fash pack favourite. The pro's have forked out thousands for the original camera but with a friendlier price tag, we'll gladly take the digi-version instead.

5. Fujifilm Yellow Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera, £59, Harrison Cameras

Instant cameras are having a major moment right now and we think the Fujifilm Instax Mini is the sweetest style around. Just pop in the film, line up your shot and take the snap. Seconds later, you'll have the photograph in your hand. A definite must-have on your next girls night out. Just be sure to shop around: we've clocked this style for as much as £99, but the recommended price is actually nearer £60... How sneaky.