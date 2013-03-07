STYLE STEAL: Debenhams launch a version of Pippa Middleton's iconic bridemaid's dress!

It's the dress that launched a thousand admirers and now high street giant Debenhams have recreated an ultra-affordable version of Pippa Middleton's iconic Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen bridesmaid's dress.

SEE ROYAL WEDDING PICS

After working on the high street version for several months and being inundated with customer pleas, the dress is available to buy from today at a purse-friendly £170, although already has a growing waiting list with shoppers eager to recreate Pippa's famous derriere.

PIPPA VS. KATE STYLE-OFF



If you're a real Pippa fan, you can complete her entire Royal wedding look as Debenhams have also created a version of the stunning emerald Alice Temperley gown the brunette beauty wore to the reception party for an accessible £99.

We predict a sell-out so snap them up before they're gone!

By Annabelle Spranklen