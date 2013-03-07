STYLE SNAP: Natalie Portman and Liv Tyler don same coat

Black Swan actress Natalie Portman and Liv Tyler wear the same scallop-edged coat at the Dior boutique re-opening in NYC

Natalie Portman must be Hollywood’s most fashionable actresses. Whether she’s in Gothic Rodarte, glamorous Lanvin or sleek Zac Posen, she never makes a fashion faux pas – even her line of vegan shoes is pretty darn cool!

SEE MORE NATALIE PORTMAN STYLE PHOTOS

So it was no surprise to see her accompanying Dior’s designer, John Galliano, to the fashion label’s flagship store re-opening in NYC. The Black Swan beauty chose an elegant scallop-edged coat atop a pretty printed dress, teamed with strappy black sandals for the event. Meanwhile, the ever-flamboyant Galliano made a splash in a leopard print coat atop a pinstripe suit.

It was a style snap for Natalie and her fellow actress Liv Tyler, who donned the same chic black coat. Don’t they both look fabulous?

By Maria Milano