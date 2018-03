Pop star Kylie Minogue and It-Girl Pippa Middleton are both in love with their monochrome Fay trench!

Just a few days after Pippa Middleton hit the town in her black Fay mac with white piping, pop super-star Kylie Minogue took to the streets of London yesterday in the very safe belted number.

Looking very Audrey Hepburn-esque, Kylie styled hers with black skinny trousers and classic black courts. Pippa, meanwhile, had worn hers over a cream-coloured shift dress with on-shade Russell & Bromley buckle flats.

One coat, two ways to wear it!

By Maria Milano