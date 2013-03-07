STYLE SECRET… New niche fashion store EditBlue has just launched online!

If you're looking for something a little different for your autumn winter fashion, then new online boutique EditBlue might just be your new shopping BBF.
Offering a unique range of niche brands - think Filippa K, Le Mont Saint Michel, Gat Rimon, Hartford, Cacharel and more - EditBlue has handpicked both investment and trends-led pieces from these often hard-to-find designers.
Choose from Boy Girl, The Coat and The Dress trends - each featuring a mix of classic and modern pieces at price-points to suit all.
We've already got the site bookmarked and fully browsed!