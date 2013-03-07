STYLE SECRET: Luxe up your technology with Capulet cases!

Luxe up your laptop by day and accessorise your party look by night with these stylish multi-tasking Capulet cases...

If you haven’t heard of luxury accessories brand Capulet yet, you soon will. The London-based company has been quietly wooing the fashion world with its beautiful and sophisticated bags and cases for today’s hottest technology devices.

The company was founded by Joyce Lin and Andrew Olson, who felt there was nothing in the technology case market that appealed to style-conscious women. With their 20 years of combined experience in design and technology, Lin and Olson created a range of cases that are as sleek and elegant as the products they house.

The hard-working bags double up not just as a laptop, iPad or Kindle case, but as an on-trend oversized clutch. Crafted from French and Italian calf leather in a variety of mouth-watering shades and prints, including glossy blackberry, fresh eau de nil, chic taupe and versatile python print, you won’t be able to resist. Buy online from capuletlondon.com or selected stockists.

By Julia Chadwick