STYLE SECRET: Cashmere Queen

Here at InStyle HQ, we like to let you into little style secrets from time to time. So, while we'd quite like keep this one all to ourselves, we felt it only right to reveal our favourite new cashmere collection, by knitwear graduate Rosie Sugden.

STYLE UP YOUR WINTER LOOK

The tartan scarf, cashmere stockings and electro pink beanie all tick the boxes for functional and cool, but it's the cashmere turban that's really got us cooing. Is there anything more chic this winter than a cashmere turban? No, we thought not either.

All the cashmere goodies are made in a 200 year old mill in the Scotland Highlands – think of the rolling hills and lush heather, each time you don your woolly chapeau – where Rosie is based and, as is increasingly important in these penny-saving days, her items are built to last.

So snap one up pronto (who doesn't deserve a little pre-Christmas present?) and join the InStyle head count.

By Pandora Sykes

4 ply cashmere turban, £95 and 4 ply cashmere aran beanie, £95, at www.rosiesugden.com