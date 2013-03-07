Strictly’s Tess Daly is stunning in see-through dress!

Tess Daly wows in THAT peek-a-boo Stella McCartney dress on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing…

Tess Daly proved she is TV’s ultimate fashionista on last night’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing in her figure-hugging Stella McCartney frock. The 41-year-old presenter showed off her killer body in the peek-a-boo number sans slip underneath – racy!

Stella’s polka-dot dress has certainly been a winner with the A-list crowd – Liv Tyler, Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon have all modelled versions of this dress.

The previous evening Tess sported a magenta Emilio Pucci maxi-dress. We can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing next week!

By Maria Milano