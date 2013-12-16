Strictly Come Dancing Finalist Abbey Clancy Lands Amazing New Role

The 27-year old model and presenter is the new face of a well-known lingerie brand

Strictly Come Dancing star Abbey Clancy, has landed a new job as the face of lingerie brand, Ultimo.

Taking over from Argentine model and actress Luisana Lopilato, Abbey will become the new face and body of the brand for Spring Summer 2014.

Abbey, who is married to footballer Peter Crouch with whom she has a daughter, Sophia, said of her new appointment: 'It’s really exciting to be part of such an established brand at such an exciting time. I absolutely love the Ultimo product – it’s so wearable and feels amazing on the body! I can’t wait until the Spring Summer campaign is revealed next year, and to work with Michelle and her team.'

The 27-year-old has been wowing the public and judges of late in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and will appear in the final next weekend.

But it's clear she's also found some time for a spot of modelling, and will show off Ultimo's new Miracle Solutions range when the campaign is released.

Good luck for next week, Abbey!

By Olivia Marks