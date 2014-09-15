Stella McCartney Just Threw The Most Star-Studded Bash EVER

Stella McCartney invited A-listers from far and wide to attend her Stella McCartney Green Carpet Collection unveiling and it looks like they all turned up...

Stella McCartney may be set to show her SS15 collection in Paris in a couple of weeks time but she chose to unveil her new range entitled the Green Carpet Collection on her home turf in London, and a host of her celeb pals turned out in style to help her celebrate.

The special showcase was led by Green Carpet Challenge co-founders Livia Firth (Yep, Colin Firth's Mrs...) and Lucy Siegle, and displayed the ethical bespoke outfits created by Stella herself. The goal? To give 'green', ecological fashion a good name and, considering the fact that Stella is known for her design ethos of not using any fur, leather or animal hides in her collections, we reckon it's the perfect pairing.

Hot off the London Fashion Week FROW's, Daisy Lowe, Poppy Delevingne, Rita Ora and Amber Le Bon all turned out at the showcase rocking some seriously on-point looks. From Daisy's lace jumpsuit to Rita's black, plunging neckline jumpsuit, all of the guests looks the stylish part for the glam bash.

Some of Stella's closest A-list pals also made their way across the Atlantic to lend their support for the initiative, with the likes of Drew Barrymore, Selma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson all papped arriving at the party.

The guests danced and partied the night away, sipping on Peroni Piccola's and Patrón Margaritas that we're mixed to Paul McCartney's very own recipe. Cool doesn't cut it...

Fifty Shades of Grey starlet Dakota Johnson also made her way across the globe to attend the event, revealing her newly-dyed platinum locks. How very un-Anastasia Steele of her.

With so many glamorous after-parties and shows taking place over the weekend, it can sometimes be a struggle for even the up-most designers to get a strong celebrity turn-out at their events.

However, as this turn-out proves, Stella is in a league of her own. Oh what we would have given to have been a fly on the wall of that party...

By Maxine Eggenberger