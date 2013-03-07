Stella McCartney is fashion-forward at Sir Paul’s wedding

Ever the understated stylista, Stella McCartney attended her father’s nuptials in an ultra-chic black and white graphic floral shift dress of her own design. Flanked by her daughter Bailey, looking equally trendy in a coral outfit topped by a military blazer, the designer made her way to Sir Paul McCartney and his bride’s wedding reception, where she was joined by her sister Mary McCartney, artist Tracey Emin, Twiggy, Sharleen Spiteri, Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood and ex-Beatle Ringo Starr, in feting the newlyweds.

CELEBRITY WEDDINGS

This is Macca's third marriage – previously he was wed to the late Linda McCartney and Heather Mills, with whom he has a daughter, Beatrice. The 8-year-old girl played bridesmaid at the registry wedding, which was held at Marylebone Town Hall.

By Maria Milano