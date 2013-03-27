Stella McCartney collects OBE at Buckingham Palace

British fashion designer Stella McCartney collects her OBE for services to fashion from HM the Queen

London-based fashion designer Stella McCartney looked suitably chic in a bespoke skirt suit to collect her OBE for services to fashion from HM the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Accompanied by her dashing husband Alasdhair Willis, the mum-of-four was all smiles at the ceremony, for which she teamed a waist-cinching navy skirt suit with a vintage Cartier hairpiece and velvet courts.

On being asked about receiving the Order of the British Empire, the designer replied: “I feel really proud and really excited and honoured to be here.”



Congratulations!