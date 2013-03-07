Stella McCartney brings show back to London Fashion Week

Designer-to-the-stars Stella McCartney will stage her autumn/winter 2012-13 fashion show in London as well as Paris

British designer Stella McCartney, whose designs are loved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman and Kate Winslet, has revealed she’s got big plans for next year, among them, her return to London for a special one-off fashion show for the autumn/winter season. The show will take place on 18 February, ahead of her regularly-scheduled Paris presentation.

Also in the pipeline are a World of Stella exhibition in Selfridges, the opening of a new boutique and the launch of her latest scent.

The move back to the Capital has been a successful one for Matthew Williamson, Alice Temperley and Christopher Bailey, whose Burberry line has soared to new heights since his return to the LFW schedule in 2009.

Next London Fashion Week will also play host to brand new show McQ, Alexander McQueen’s diffusion line.

By Maria Milano