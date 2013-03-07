Stella McCartney and Yves Saint Laurent steal the show at Paris Fashion Week

While Stefano Pilati took his final bow at Yves Saint Laurent, Giambattista Valli, Chloe and Stella McCartney unveiled their latest collections at Paris Fashion Week

In a season that has already seen Raf Simons bid adieu to Jil Sander, there was another final bow last night at Yves Saint Laurent with the departure of creative director Stefano Pilati.

PARIS FASHION WEEK

After 12 years at Yves Saint Laurent, Stefano’s swan song collection stayed true to fantastic form with sharp tailoring and chic shapes at the core while chainmail cocktail dresses enchanted the front row.

CELEBRITIES FRONT ROW AT FASHION WEEK

Stella McCartney, meanwhile, had pulled out all the stops to produce yet another stellar collection. With the coolest crop of models including Cara Delevigne, Natalia Vodianova, Karlie Kloss, Anja Rubik and Joan Smalls on the catwalk, sporty shapes were super chic in a palette of black, electric blue and brilliant white with both imprinted and embroidered leaf motifs. We want it all!

Earlier in the day, Giambattista Valli unveiled a collection that was truly prêt-a-porter, concentrating less on the fabulous gowns he is reknowned for and more on cocktail dresses, cool slouch trousers and knitwear, due to his spot in the couture calendar and acceptance into the Paris Federeation Francaise de la Couture having been confirmed.

HAUTE COUTURE SPRING SUMMER 2012

Meanwhile, Claire Waight Keller’s second collection for Chloe provided easy-to-wear pieces in a stunning palette of dove grey, primrose yellow and duck egg blue with burgundy accents.

Today’s highlight? Chanel! And with Miranda Kerr and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel expected on the catwalk, we’re on the edge of our seats in anticipation!

By Sarah Smith