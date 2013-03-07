Stefano Pilati steps down as Creative Director of Yves Saint Laurent

YSL designer Stefano Pilati to depart as Raf Simons steps down at fashion house Jil Sander - but is either going to Christian Dior?

The fashion chess board is awaiting its next move as news has reached us that Stefano Pilati is to depart Yves Saint Laurent, the fashion house he has helmed since 2004.

Next Monday’s Autumn Winter 2012 fashion show in Paris will be the designer's last for the label. YSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Deneve said: “We are all at Yves Saint Laurent grateful to Stefano for his important achievements in advancing the mission and success of this historic and treasured fashion house.”

The announcement came just days after it was confirmed that legendary designer Jil Sander was returning for the third time to the eponymous label she founded in 1968 and Raf Simons, who currently designs for the brand, was in turn stepping down.

Whether this means that Pilati will go to Dior and Simons to YSL, or if a Christian Dior appointment to replace John Galliano is even imminent, is still unknown. What we do know is that it’s the end of a fashion era and the beginning of a new one.

By Maria Milano