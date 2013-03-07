Steal Rachel Zoe's high street style

We're not the only ones hitting up the high street for our winter wardrobes, and it seems AllSaints is fast becoming a favourite shopping haunt for our LA-based style icons; Kristen Stewart, Lily Collins and now, Rachel Zoe, have all been spotted working outerwear from the fashion mecca.

We spied Rachel trawling the high street fashion rails in LA, before leaving wearing their on-trend Nikol camel coat. Proving her knack for styling, Rachel luxed up her look with towering black heels, round Cutler and Gross sunglasses and one of her own bag designs.

Want to get your hands on Rachel's chic outerwear? Buy it at AllSaints.com