Stars design for Next!

Next has teamed up with six major players in fashion and entertainment to raise money for charity.

Proceeds will go to Whatever It Takes, a charity dedicated to tackling global causes like poverty, child abuse and environmental issues. The eco-conscious queen of fashion, Stella McCartney, has donated the rather apt artwork of the planet Earth whilst actress Lucy Liu exerted her creative talents and designed a peace'n'love print. Other prints donated by Coldplay, Paul Smith and fashion's self-confessed bad boy Alexander McQueen are all on sale from £16. Our favourite is this gorgeous girlie tee with a print of a coveted Jimmy Choo, courtesy of Tamara Mellon.

Buy in stores or online now at next.co.uk