Stars and supermodels party for amFAR at Milan Fashion Week

Lindsay Lohan, Heidi Klum and Bar Rafaeli were just some of the A-listers who braved Milan’s heat at the amFAR benefit during Milan Fashion Week

The city’s soaring temperatures were no match for the smouldering fashion modelled by Hollywood stars and the catwalk’s finest models at the amFAR bash, hosted by chairman Kenneth Cole, at Milan Fashion Week.

Heidi Klum was show-stopping in a strapless Roberto Cavalli gown that finished in a puddle of delicate ruffles, while a bleached blonde Lindsay Lohan made a glowing return to the fashion scene in a black halterneck gown with sequined straps. The actress and singer was in town to celebrate her new contract with fashion house Philippe Plein.

Margherita Missoni and her sister Teresa, meanwhile, brought colour to the party in their pink striped and yellow gowns, respectively – both by Missoni, of course.

The party featured performances by Rufus Wainwright and John Legend as well as an auction which saw designer Roberto Cavalli pick up a photograph of Elizabeth Taylor by Bert Stern as a present for his wife, Eva.

Models Bar Rafaeli and Chanel Iman were among the hundreds of A-listers who helped raise 1.4 million euros at the gala.

By Maria Milano