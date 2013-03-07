Star in a Liberty photoshoot this Thursday night!

Liberty is giving stylish members of the public the chance to star in a floral-themed photoshoot tomorrow.

Historic department store Liberty is ready to prove that it’s still bang up to date with an impromptu fashion shoot and "walk-off" to celebrate the store’s fabulous Prints Charming exhibition.

The store’s name has been synonymous with iconic prints since Arthur Liberty created the then-Regent Street outlet in 1875 and, to mark its enduring popularity, the Carnaby Street entrance will be the place to meet at 6pm sharp for a fleeting thirty minutes.

Simply rock up wearing anything floral and watch the magic blossom as you star in a photoshoot and "walk-off". Arrive early – the first 50 people will receive Liberty friendship bracelets and the best-dressed will leave on flourishing form with some sure-to-be spectacular prizes. We at InStyle can’t remember when fashion and flowers have ever been so beautifully in bloom!

By Hannah Thompson