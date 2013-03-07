SPOTTED! Giant bags brighten up London in the run up to Versace for H&M launch

With the fashion collaboration of the year set to reach stores this Thursday, we didn’t think we could get more excited but with Versace for H&M giant shoppers popping up all over London, we were proved wrong!
In luminous leopard print with Versace for H&M emblazoned in gold, we seriously want to be carrying one of these bags come Thursday – well, maybe a regular size one…
Find a giant bag near you in the Covent Garden piazza, Potters Field by Tower Bridge, Trafalgar Square and in both Westfield White City and Westfield Stratford.