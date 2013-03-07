Sofia Coppola marries in Alaia

Filmmaker and style icon Sofia Coppola marries her rock star boyfriend Thomas Mars in a lavender Alaia frock in romantic Italy

Trust fashionista Sofia Coppola to eschew the traditional white wedding gown in favour of something much cooler: lilac chiffon Alaia! The Somewhere director, who married Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars in the garden of her family’s palazzo in Bernalda, Italy, teamed the diaphanous fit-and-flare frock with simple black strappy sandals and her trademark fuss-free textured bob hairstyle.

Sofia was walked down the aisle by her film legend father, Francis Ford, before a star-studded guest list that included Johnny Depp and StarWars director George Lucas.

For the evening’s festivities Sofia changed into a saucier red strapless number and wedges for dinner and dancing. So chic!

By Maria Milano