SNEAK PEEK: Last ever J+ for Uniqlo collection!

Check out the fabulous tailoring, voluminous coats and statement puffas in Jil Sander’s last ever line-up for Uniqlo

You’ve all heard the sad news that Jil Sander is ending her three-year, super-successful partnership with Japanese high street store Uniqlo, but not without one final lust-worthy collection.

Expect to find Sander’s signature razor-sharp tailoring on voluminous coats, wear-anywhere blazers and endlessly chic trousers in a range of perfect autumnal colours, from forest green, rich claret and slick black with the odd sprinkling of Prussian blue.

High on our wish list is a structured fit-and-flare puffa jacket, guaranteed to keep us toasty and uber-stylish all winter long, and the ultimate simple LBD.

We’re already in mourning for this designer collaboration, which has proven to be the closest to couture in terms of fabric, cut, style and fit – but not price!

Elbows at the ready, folks…

By Maria Milano