SNEAK PEEK! Gap goes nude for SS11

What’s on the Gap gal’s must-have list next spring/summer? A cream-coloured slouchy blazer, plenty of layered vest tops in pale grey, white wide leg trousers, a breezy white shift dress and the prettiest pastel-coloured court shoes EVER, that’s what.

Last night high street giant Gap unveiled its spring/summer offering with an installation-style fashion show featuring models like Jourdan Dunn standing on block podiums in the relaxed separates. We’re pleased to report that autumn’s simplicity carries on into the new season but with a touch more attitude. In typical Gap fashion, the clothes were perfectly tailored, sporty and easy but next season they possess a certain grown-up chic.

Take the cream blazer – it will team beautifully with a pair of blue jeans but layer it over nude-hued tanks and a pair of white trousers and you’re the 2011 version of Bianca Jagger – glam but understated. And check out those Pierre Hardy courts(pictured)! The pointy toe-block heel combo make these Mary-Janes feel totally fresh and modern while the adorable flat bow ankle strap puts them on just the right side of girly.

All you need are gently-flushed cheeks and freshly shampooed hair to achieve this no muss, no fuss look.

Of course there are plenty non-nude items to choose from, including classic trench coats and navy nautical trousers that will be perfect for the office. All hail designer Patrick Robinson who has achieved the unthinkable: simple yet elegant, budget-friendly clothes we’re actually DYING to wear.

By Maria Milano