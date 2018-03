J Brand have launched their Spring Summer ready to wear collection on Net-A-Porter…

Loved by celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Bilson and Victoria Beckham, J Brand’s cult denim and clothing collections are always high on our must-have list.

And now that the masters of denim have launched their chic Spring Summer 2012 collection online at Net-A-Porter, we're after it all.

Shop the collection now at Net-A-Porter or in store at Selfridges.