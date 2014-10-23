Simone Rocha's Collab With JBrand Is Giving Us Serious Denim Envy

The latest in a long line of fashion collabs, Simone Rocha x JBrand is one you won't want to miss...

We love Alexander Wang for H&M and we can't wait to get our hands on a piece of Mary Katrantzou's collection for Adidas but the fashion collab we're seriously excited about is Simone Rocha's latest line for JBrand.

Still on a high from her SS15 show, and the woman almost solely responsible for the return of snakeskin into our AW wardrobe, BFC Emerging Designer winner Simone Rocha has created a 14 piece denim collection with US giant JBrand. And she's in good company. With the likes of Proenza Schouler and Christopher Kane previous J Brand collaborators, we have a feeling these frilly fancies will fly off the shelves.

Embracing her signature style, Rocha merges masculine silhouettes with feminine details for her entirely denim capsule collection. Unexpected frills on sleeves and cuffs add a girly edge to classic denim reimagined in pastel pink, crayon red and classic black.

So what does the designer say? ‘It’s an exciting prospect to work on this project, learn from J Brand’s denim expertise and watch how it will evolve in the run up to the winter launch’.

How will we be wearing it? Head-to-toe dahling! Layer the pink frilled dress over matching jeans for a look that's double denim done right.

Simone Rocha x JBrand will be available exclusively at Dover Street Market and online at Selfridges, Net-a-Porter and Jbrandjeans.com from 14th November.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver