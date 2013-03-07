SHOPPING NEWS: NW3 stands alone

Hobbs womenswear has announced the launch of NW3 as a stand-alone at Westfield Shopping Centre this Thursday 7th to the delight of existing and new customers.

A progressive extension of Hobbs, NW3 offers youthful apparel while staying true to the brand’s dedication to English heritage with classic pieces such as the trench, Oxford ties, cropped jackets and plaid.

Inspired by Hampstead, whose postcode was originally NW3 and where Hobbs opened its first store, the interior of the boutique features a giant reformed clock face. The same focal point will follow in each of the planned 30 shops.

The new Westfield store is located next to the prestigious ‘village’ of designer brands, and NW3 will continue to be sold in Hobbs and online at ASOS.com.

By Maria Lazareva