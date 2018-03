From shaggy 70s faux-fur to knitwear, prints and capes, InStyle's senior fashion editor Natalie Hartley shows you how to wear the trends AND shop the shoot...

Want to know how to pull-off the high-impact cape or how to wear your brights this season? Well let our very own senior fashion editor Natalie Hartley come to the rescue as she makes styling autumn/winter's hottest trends easy!

AW11 STYLE RULES

And we're making it even easier as you can shop the shoot! We've scoured the stores to bring you the best brights, capes, prints, knitwear and 70s-inspired pieces to suit all budgets, in store now.

Time to get shopping!

STYLE & SHOP: AUTUMM WINTER TRENDS