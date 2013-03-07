SHOP: The InStyle Christmas Gift Guides!

We've got all your Christmas pressies sorted with our Christmas gift guides For Her, For Him, Beauty and even team InStyle's personal Wish List…

No need to leave your Christmas shopping to the last minute, we've scoured the shops to bring you the best gifts around. From the lovely ladies in your life to boyfriends, husbands, brothers and dads, you'll find everything you need with InStyle's gorgeous gift guides!

From Cinderella shoes and irresistible jewellery to scented goodies, grooming sets, books and gadgets, make this Christmas your most popular yet!

SHOP CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR HER

SHOP CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR HIM

DON'T MISS OUR CHRISTMAS BEAUTY GIFT GUIDE

TEAM INSTYLE'S WISHLIST