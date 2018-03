We've got your party weekend wardrobe sorted with our pick of the best sequinned dresses, dance-ready platforms and more for under £50…

Whether you've got a dinner party or night out in town planned this weekend, we've got your party wardrobe sorted with our pick of the hottest frocks, shoes, bags and more.

SHOP PARTY PIECES

From 50s style frocks to dazzling tees and statement shoes, we've got all the fashion pieces you need to get you in the party mood.

50 PARTY FASHION UNDER £50