To celebrate London Fashion Week, we've picked the very London style pieces, perfect for a city wardrobe refresher!

As London Fashion Week begins, we've picked out the hottest pieces to give your wardrobe the London look!

SHOP: LONDON STYLE!

From British designers Christopher Kane, Mulberry and House of Holland, to our high street faves Topshop, ASOS and H&M, we've got trend-led pieces, workwear updates and stylish separates, all inspired by London style.

So what are you waiting for...shop the collection now!