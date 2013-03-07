SHOP HER STYLE: Jenni Falconer’s glitzy Topshop and Jimmy Choo for H&M dresses!

We spotted Jenni in a party-perfect sequin dress from Topshop AND a studded number from Jimmy Choo for H&M

Party season is upon us, and our eagle-eyes are on the search for perfect disco dresses.

And we spotted Jenni Falconer looking fab in a dance floor-worthy bobby dazzler at a party in London this week.

The best bit? It’s from the high street! You can pick this dress up from Topshop for £120, which might seem a tad expensive – but we reckon it’ll keep you sparkling throughout the whole of the party season.

The TV presenter also worked a little studded number from the new mouth-watering Jimmy Choo for H&M collection, which hits stores on 14 November.

Buy Jenni's Topshop dress here - and get your purses, and elbows, ready for 14th!



By Ruth Doherty

