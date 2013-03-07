Shop British designers for less at Bicester Village!

The British Designers collective pop-up shop is back for a second year at Bicester Village. Get ready to shop!

For those Fashion Week fans who have fallen head-over-heels in love with the work of some of London's hottest young designers, here's your chance to get your hands on discounted designer pieces at Bicester Village.

After the success of last year's pop-up shop, the British Fashion Council have once again teamed up with the luxury shopping outlet in Oxfordshire to offer up to 60 per cent off some of London Fashion Week's most talented designers.

Fashion-savvy bargain hunters can purchase pieces from Jonathan Saunders, Todd Lynn, Holly Fulton and loads more. Get ready to shop!

The pop-up shop launches on March 31st and will be open for six weeks.

By Annabelle Spranklen