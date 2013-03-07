SHOE QUEEN Cheryl Cole launches her new footwear collection AND reveals she owns 2,000 pairs!

As InStyle's December cover girl Cheryl Cole launches her new shoe collection for StylistPick today, she reveals she's the proud owner of over 2,000 pairs of shoes…

A girl after our own hearts, Cheryl Cole reveals her love for shoes as she launches her capsule shoe collection exclusively on Stylistpick.com.

The proud owner of 2,000 pairs of shoes - so many, she has to store some in the fridge - what celeb could be better qualified to launch their own collection than shoe-candy queen Cheryl.

Striking signature pumps are the key feature of the collection, while biker boots and cosy slippers also make up the must-have range.

Speaking about the new collection, Cheryl said: "I think people were expecting just a handful of high heels made in different ways, but that's not what I'm about. I wanted each girl to have something she could relate to, whatever she does or however she feels. We're all different, we all do different jobs. I really do feel there is something for everyone here."

Launching online on StylistPick.com today, prices range from £79.90 to £119.85 with more styles dropping in the New Year. See you in the checkout!

