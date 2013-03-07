SHOE QUEEN Cheryl Cole launches her new footwear collection AND reveals she owns 2,000 pairs!

A girl after our own hearts, Cheryl Cole reveals her love for shoes as she launches her capsule shoe collection exclusively on Stylistpick.com.
The proud owner of 2,000 pairs of shoes - so many, she has to store some in the fridge - what celeb could be better qualified to launch their own collection than shoe-candy queen Cheryl.
Striking signature pumps are the key feature of the collection, while biker boots and cosy slippers also make up the must-have range.
Speaking about the new collection, Cheryl said: "I think people were expecting just a handful of high heels made in different ways, but that's not what I'm about. I wanted each girl to have something she could relate to, whatever she does or however she feels. We're all different, we all do different jobs. I really do feel there is something for everyone here."
Launching online on StylistPick.com today, prices range from £79.90 to £119.85 with more styles dropping in the New Year. See you in the checkout!