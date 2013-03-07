Shoe designer Christian Louboutin hits the bar!

Christian Louboutin designs his dream cocktail bar for the Grey Goose Winter Ball to benefit the Elton John Foundation

Known for the design of his red-soled vertiginous heels, shoe designer-to-the-stars Christian Louboutin has taken on a glam new enterprise – the design of the cocktail bar for the Grey Goose Winter Ball to benefit the Elton John Foundation.

Entitled Crazy Luxor Bar, the drinks table is shaped like a stiletto (natch) turned on its side and features a high-shine black gloss top and red lacquered back to mimic his signature soles. The ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics are a nod to the legendary designer’s roots.

The sleek bar will go on auction at the Grey Goose Winter Ball to benefit the Elton John Foundation on 29 October in Battersea Park, London. The lucky winner will also nab a cocktail party on a date of their choice in their home, where cocktails will be served from the Louboutin bar, as well as a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes!

Previous bar designers include Jean Paul Gaultier, Elizabeth Hurley, Roland Mouret and Lily Allen, whose Lil Box of Tracks bar fetched a record £100,000 at auction.

Tickets are available to purchase in benefit of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, by contacting the charity on 020 7603 9996. 100% of the ticket price is donated directly to the Elton John AIDS Foundation

By Maria Milano