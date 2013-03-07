Shh! Topshop to open a Secret Store

Always one step ahead of the rest, Topshop is the first high street store to host a pop-up Secret Store within its Oxford Street flagship shop, opening tomorrow…

Already a must-stop shop for tourists and Londoner’s alike, the Oxford Circus Topshop flagship will play host to a pop-up Secret Store full of hidden treasures and unique pieces as of tomorrow.

TOPSHOP HIGH SUMMER COLLECTION

With a similar secret being kept in New York, Topshop have disclosed that visitors to the store will find a whole host of specially created pieces and designer collaborations from the likes of Meadham Kirchhoff, Ann-Sofie Back, Michael Van Der Ham and Topshop Boutique as well as reruns from the Topshop Unique archive.

NEW IN STORE

Head of Buying at Topshop, Madelaine Evans commented: “We’re thrilled to be the first high street store to introduce a pop-up concept space of this nature. It’s an exciting project for Topshop and I hope it will surprise and delight customers both old and new. It’s a great opportunity for the designers we collaborate with to produce something unusual that they’ve not done before, and also a chance for our in-house design team to let their imaginations run riot.”

Open for two weeks only, there’ll certainly be treasure at the end of your hunt!

By Sarah Smith