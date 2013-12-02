Seven Dresses, Two Colours: We've Found The New Way To Dress

Bored of not being able to find something that fits? Can't find a colour that suits? Michaela Jedinak has the answer...

Michaela Jedinak has found a solution to dressing that might just end all of our sartorial woes forever.

As a fashion stylist-turned-designer, Michaela knows what suits women's shapes and recognises that sometimes, no matter how much we love something, it just doesn't look right when we put it on.

Endeavouring to find something that everyone can look and feel great in, Michaela has created a collection of dresses in seven different shapes that promise to look as good off the hanger as on, no matter what your body type.

From full skirts to flatter broader top halves, to tummy-skimming shifts, the seven dresses all contain classic design elements with modern updates. Whether it's a cocktail party you're going to, or a smart work event, each of these dresses fits the bill perfectly.

Coming in either red or black – the two colours that Michaela says suit everyone – there's no reason to spend hours dithering in front of the wardrobe ever again. They do say choice is the enemy of happiness, after all.

By Olivia Marks