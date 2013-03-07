Selfridges launches new designer galleries with must-see fashion films!

Designers and celebs flock to Selfridges’ 11-Day Cinema installation in honour of the new women's designer galleries

Celebrity guests including Dominic Cooper, Jasmine Guinness, Jade Parfitt, Laura Bailey and a host of designers hit the cinema last night in celebration of Selfridges’ new womenswear galleries.

The Film Project, which will be open for public viewing until 26 March, took centre stage with its collection of short films created by designers AF Vandevorst, Alexander McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester, Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten, Gareth Pugh and Rick Owens.

Creative director Alannah Weston revealed: “The brief to the designers was very open – the only stipulation was that there was a strong female character at the centre of each film. We wanted each designer to freely express their vision of a woman who they found captivating and inspiring.”

Premiering at the Old Selfridges Hotel on London’s Orchard Street, the movies were projected onto the ceilings of a series of curtained rooms created by award-winning set designer Simon Costin and were viewed by celebrity guests lounging on enormous white sofa beds and munching on popcorn and ice-cream.

See these unique fashion films for yourself (for FREE!) at the Old Selfridges Hotel, Orchard Street, London W1 or at selfridges.com/thefilmproject.