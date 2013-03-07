SEE VIDEO! Rosamund Pike covers InStyle’s November issue

Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of Rosamund Pike dressed in winter whites for InStyle’s cover shoot!

It doesn’t get more beautiful than English rose Rosamund Pike looking like a snow queen on InStyle’s cover shoot. On set, the ex-Bond Girl revealed her top style secrets exclusively to us while modelling numbers by Christian Dior, MaxMara and Asos (Yes, really!) in a cool palette of ice whites.

SEE THE VIDEO (below, left)

Pick up the November issue and you will get the low-down on Rosamund’s style lust-haves, why she’s happy NOT being married and what happened when she fluffed her lines at last year’s Bafta ceremony... It really is a must-read!

By Maria Milano