SEE VIDEO: Nicola Roberts’ InStyle cover shoot!

Girls Aloud starlet Nicola Roberts reveals her style secrets and models an array of designer duds on our exclusive cover shoot!

Nicola Roberts is our new fashion crush. From the way she struck a pose (or several hundred) on InStyle’s February cover shoot, to the way she waxes lyrical on designers like Prada and Vivienne Westwood, this girl is a style pro in every way.

Add to that her splendid singing voice, the flawless skin (she’s got her own range of cosmetics called Dainty Doll) and her positive and energetic vibe (she’s also a spokesperson for anti-bullying), we reckon she’s definitely the kind of girl we’re striving to emulate in 2012.

“My life’s a fairy tale, but my head is very firmly in reality,” she told us when we interviewed her for our cover story. We bet you’re every bit as in love as we are!

By Maria Milano

Music: 'Tie One On' by Grand Forever