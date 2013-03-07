SEE VIDEO: Kate Moss for Mango

After the success of Kate Moss and feted photographer Terry Richardson’s masked collaboration with Mango last season, the British supermodel has been announced as the face of the Spanish retailer. See a behind-the-scenes sneak-peek of the shoot, plus Kate talks!

Speaking about the brand, Kate revealed: “It’s timeless pieces, classic pieces. They have the classic blazer and the jumper that you want; the jeans that you want and in the shape that you want. It covers all bases really.”

