SEE VIDEO: Emma Stone goes dotty at The Help premiere in London

Emma Stone has been seducing us with her drop-dead red carpet selections for the promotional tour of The Help and last night’s London premiere, held at the Curzon in Mayfair, was no exception.

WATCH THE PREMIERE VIDEO (bottom, left)

Sporting a slashed-to-the-thigh black and white spotty maxi-gown by Luca Luca, Emma looked every inch the cinematic goddess, especially with her Marcel-wavy hairstyle, red lips and matching nail varnish. The film beauty was joined by her co-stars Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis on the red carpet, where they posed for snaps and greeted their fans.

With The Amazing Spider-Man set to release in July 2012, we’re looking forward to another year of stunning style from Miss Stone.

By Maria Milano