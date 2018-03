Check out our behind-the-scenes clip of fashionista Alexa Chung on her Superga photo shoot!

Alexa Chung has been unveiled as the new face of Italian trainers Superga (who turn 100 this year) and we’ve for the behind-the-scenes photo shoot of the ad campaign!

MORE ALEXA PICS

The fashionista, who continually wows us with her effortless combination of Tomboy-meets-Gallic girly style, shows us that classic plimsoles team up just as well with pretty printed frocks as they do with denim cut-offs.

We’ll be wearing ours with EVERYTHING this summer!

BUY SUPERGA FROM MYWARDROBE.COM

By Maria Milano