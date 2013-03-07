SEE Victoria Beckham's brand new collection

La Posh unveiled a sophisticated selection of dresses at New York Fashion Week yesterday… And we've got the photos for you!

It's VB's third Victoria Beckham Collection range since she launched at New York Fashion Week in September last year.

The first two collections proved to be a runaway success, selling out on net-a-porter and at Selfridges and being worn by a host of A-list celebrities at high profile events.

Elle Macpherson wore three different VB Collection dresses three days running while Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester wore her wine-coloured peplum dress for Series 3 of the hit TV show.

The Spice Girl herself presented the collection to a dozen small groups of fashion editors and buyers who sat in a Manhattan art gallery while Posh personally introduced each style.

Talking after the show Victoria said; "I know I used to be in a pop group and I'm married to a footballer - a very lovely footballer - but I'm grateful that people are prepared to leave their preconceptions at the door and let the dresses speak for themselves."

And they certainly did. There was all of Victoria's signature slinkyness but this time there were minidress styles as well as the demure 40s knee-length pencil skirts and floor-sweeping gowns we've seen in previous seasons.

The sky-high hems were tempered with demure necklines while she also showed a handful of flowing red carpet gowns in black, grey and red.

Looks like VB has come up trumps again....

By Pat McNulty