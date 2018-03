Newly-married Kate Moss launches her autumn/winter line of handbags for Longchamp with sultry new ads

She may still be on honeymoon but it was business as usual for Kate Moss and Longchamp as the supermodel launched her fourth collection for the French handbag label with a series of sexy new ads.

Packed with satchels, clutches and totes (our personal fave is the burgundy bowling bag), the autumn/winter line promises to be as lust-worthy as the previous three.

By Maria Milano