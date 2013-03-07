SEE Scarlett Johansson smoulder in new Mango ads

Curvy actress Scarlett Johansson is to front her third campaign for Mango

As an established face for Spanish brand Mango, Johansson professes: “I love working with MANGO. The photographer, Mario Sorrenti, makes me feel very comfortable: the sessions are great fun.”

She follows in the footsteps of curvaceous beauty Penelope Cruz - who has fronted previous campaigns for the brand - and doesn’t disappoint, looking sexy yet approachable in the pictures, which were shot in New York.

Johansson works sexy brunette locks for the campaign, in keeping with the Mediterranean feel of the brand and looks smouldering on the boutique hotel style set.

The much anticipated collection fuses a marine look with urban style garments to create comfortable and natural styles. Spots and stripes both feature highly as well as sports detailing, and catwalk trends for safari inspired pieces and masculine tailoring are also represented in the collection.

Johansson has been a busy lady lately as she has recently recorded a new single, and plans to continue acting. But we love her in the guise of a model as she’s undeniably gorgeous in these captivating photos... We look forward to further campaigns fronted by the American beauty.

By Hayley Spencer