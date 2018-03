British beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was looking hotter than ever yesterday in New York as she taped her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. Dressed in a plunging Michael Kors jumpsuit, complete with sparkly top and skinny belt, the Transformers babe looked the image of a modern-day Charlie’s Angel.

Her aviator shades and perfectly-coiffed wavy hairstyle added extra polish to the luxe Seventies look.

By Maria Milano