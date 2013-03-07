SEE PICS: Victoria’s Secret launches the Sexy Little Bride collection!

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Lily Aldridge launches the new Sexy Little Bride collection in New York

Wedding fever is upon us! Wills and Kate may be dominating the headlines, but they’re not the only ones tying the knot this summer. Kate Moss is getting married to Jamie Hince in July, Lily Allen is getting hitched this summer and, appropriately, Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge is to wed Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill in a few weeks’ time.

SEE ICONIC CELEBRITY WEDDING PICTURES

The 25-year-old model showed off her engagement ring from the 29-year-old rocker as she helped to launch the new Victoria’s Secret bridal collection Sexy Little Bride in New York yesterday.

SEE THE A-LIST'S WEDDING DAY PICS

Looking stunning in a silver sequined Sue Wong minidress and Miu Miu shoes, Lily showed off a pair of “just married” knickers and spritzed the new Victoria’s Secret scent Dream Angels Forever eau de parfum.

Lily is the face and body of the new line, which includes lingerie for your wedding day and honeymoon – including traditional garters, stockings and even veils!

See the collection at victoriassecret.com