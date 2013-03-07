SEE PICS: The Repetto Christmas tree!

Ballet shoe brand Repetto have spread some Christmas cheer by dressing the Christmas tree at The Grand Hotel de Bordeaux & Spa

While the Claridges Christmas tree was sprinkled with Lanvin magic and Brown’s Hotel’s was given the festive treatment by Stephen Webster and Garrad, The Grand Hotel de Bordeaux & Spa called on French ballet shoe brand, Repetto, to add that something special to their tree this Christmas.

Ballet pump brand of choice to all the A-listers from Kate Moss to Catherine Deneuve, Repetto have taken the trademark shoe shape and made it mini to allow them to be hng delicately from the fabulous tree.

Head to the Bordeaux hotel to find Repetto-wrapped presents and fairy-tale trinkets that will start your Christmas off with a bang!